Dodgers start 2-game series against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (45-44, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-38, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (6-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -176, Angels +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles has a 49-38 record overall and a 27-16 record at home. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Los Angeles has a 22-24 record in road games and a 45-44 record overall. The Angels have hit 132 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 home runs, 52 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .271 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples and 31 home runs while hitting .296 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

