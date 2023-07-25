Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo

Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho follows through on his bases-loaded two-run double during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, top, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles' James McCann, bottom, during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cowser’s bat, arm lift AL East-leading Orioles to 3-2 win over Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baltimore rookie Colton Cowser hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning after helping to throw out the potential go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the surging Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) and Brad Miller, right, celebrate after scoring on Leody Taveras' double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam
Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double, and the Texas Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -154, Blue Jays +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Whit Merrifield had four hits against the Dodgers on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 57-42 record overall and a 29-17 record at home. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .456.

Toronto has a 56-45 record overall and a 29-25 record in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .332 batting average, and has 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 49 walks and 70 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs for the Blue Jays. Merrifield is 16-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: day-to-day (forearm), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.