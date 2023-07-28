Dodgers host the Reds in first of 3-game series

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Dodgers host the Reds in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (56-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -238, Reds +198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Amed Rosario after scoring off of a double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the NL West-leading Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox
Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey, right, steals second base as the throw gets past Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, on a throwing error by catcher Bo Naylor during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. Massey advanced to third. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians trade shortstop Amed Rosario to Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9M

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 58-43 record overall and a 30-18 record at home. The Dodgers are 49-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 56-48 record overall and a 28-22 record in road games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-42 with six doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-36 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.