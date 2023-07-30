Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Dodgers and Reds meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (57-49, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (2-2, 6.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -180, Reds +153; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 31-19 record at home and a 59-44 record overall. The Dodgers are 42-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 57-49 overall and 29-23 on the road. The Reds have a 17-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .495. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley leads the Reds with 15 home runs while slugging .473. Matt McLain is 12-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (ankle), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.