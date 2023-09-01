Braves bring win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (88-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-1, 2.85 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -121, Dodgers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves are looking to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 46-22 record at home and an 83-50 record overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Atlanta has gone 44-23 in road games and 88-45 overall. The Braves have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.83.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .317 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-42 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 31 doubles, three triples and 30 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 17-for-37 with three doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .318 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Braves: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.