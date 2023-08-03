FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Athletics face the Dodgers looking to break road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (30-79, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-45, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (2-7, 4.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 4.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -278, Athletics +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 33-20 at home and 61-45 overall. The Dodgers have hit 173 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Oakland is 30-79 overall and 15-40 on the road. The Athletics have a 20-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 38 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.