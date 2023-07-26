FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Bichette leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a two-run home run by Bo Bichette against the Los Angeles Dogers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
James Outman’s double in 10th completes Dodgers’ comeback for an 8-7 victory over Blue Jays
James Outman’s double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Dodgers and Padres start MLB spring training schedule on Feb. 22
The spring training exhibition season will open on Feb. 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres.
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slides in under the glove of Boston Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox trade Kiké Hernández to Dodgers for two minor-league pitchers
The Boston Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending the slumping utilityman back to his home for six seasons and his only World Series title.
Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho follows through on his bases-loaded two-run double during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Varsho gets tiebreaking hit in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-3
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 in 11 innings. Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Toronto’s three-run 11th.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -137, Blue Jays +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Bo Bichette had four hits against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 30-17 record in home games and a 57-42 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .456.

Toronto has a 56-45 record overall and a 29-26 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 54 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 15-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.