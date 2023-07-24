Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Dodgers host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (55-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (2-2, 6.40 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

Other news
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran (20) and Brad Miller, right, celebrate after scoring on Leody Taveras' double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Rangers beat Dodgers 8-4 to avoid sweep; LA’s Muncy hits grand slam
Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras each had a two-run double, and the Texas Rangers overcame Max Muncy’s first-inning grand slam to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is on the 15-day injured list, sits in the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Dodgers back off again on throwing program for injured ace Kershaw, but say no setback
The Dodgers are once again backing off on the throwing program for injured ace Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles is postponing a bullpen session while saying the left-hander hasn’t had any setbacks with his shoulder.
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams runs the bases for his two-run homer during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Abrams stays hot, homers on his bobblehead night as the Nationals rout the Giants 10-1
CJ Abrams homered on his bobblehead night, Josiah Gray earned his first win since June 30 and the Washington Nationals routed the San Francisco Giants 10-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -130, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 57-41 record overall and a 29-16 record in home games. The Dodgers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Toronto is 55-45 overall and 28-25 on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .569. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .271 for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 9-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.