Dodgers host the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (70-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Dodgers: Lance Lynn (11-11, 5.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -185, Tigers +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 48-26 record at home and a 91-57 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 232 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

Detroit is 70-79 overall and 38-36 in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 4.36 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 39 home runs while slugging .599. Jason Heyward is 16-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 32 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 13-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.