Guardians bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48, first in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (60-66, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -209, Guardians +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, greets Jose Ramirez (11) and Kole Calhoun (56) in the dugout after Calhoun hit a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Calhoun’s 3-run homer rallies Guardians to 8-3 win over Dodgers, who drop just third game in August
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Los Angeles Dodgers place designated hitter J.D. Martinez on injured list with groin tightness
FILE - Dodger Stadium is viewed before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. A viral aerial video of the stadium taken after the heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Hilary has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark. But the team says it was never underwater. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Is Dodger Stadium flooded? No, it was just an illusion

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cleveland has a 33-31 record at home and a 60-66 record overall. The Guardians have gone 28-49 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has a 33-27 record in road games and a 76-48 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 195 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mookie Betts has 33 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 9-for-37 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 10-Day IL (back), Cam Gallagher: 7-Day IL (concussion), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.