Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Royals square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (24-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-7, 5.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -202, Royals +168; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Kansas City has a 24-59 record overall and a 12-31 record at home. The Royals have a 10-45 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles is 22-21 on the road and 46-36 overall. The Dodgers have gone 33-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Royals. Drew Waters is 12-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 42 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 12-for-42 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.