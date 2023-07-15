Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH

Mets aim to stop 3-game skid, take on the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (42-49, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias delivers against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Urías allows 1 hit in 6 innings and the Dodgers get to Verlander in the 5th to beat the Mets 6-0
Julio Urías combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 6-0.
National League's Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, listens to a question during an All-Star Game player availability, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw says sore left shoulder will likely keep him sidelined until August
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August.
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20 and 21.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -114, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers as losers of three in a row.

New York has a 42-49 record overall and a 20-20 record at home. The Mets have gone 17-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 52-38 record overall and a 23-22 record on the road. The Dodgers have hit 150 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .266 batting average, and has 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 46 walks and 41 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .278 for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.