Dodgers try to extend win streak, take on the Mets

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (42-48, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (6-5, 4.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Mets: Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20 and 21.
Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros
Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Betts ties MLB record with 10th leadoff homer in first half to help Dodgers rout Angels 10-5
All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer — tying the most in the first half in major league history — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping Angels 10-5 on Saturday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -125, Mets +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Mets.

New York has a 42-48 record overall and a 20-19 record in home games. The Mets have a 29-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 51-38 record overall and a 22-22 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .323 batting average, and has 31 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 40 walks and 61 RBI. Mookie Betts is 16-for-35 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (groin), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.