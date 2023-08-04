Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Padres host the Dodgers on 3-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (62-45, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (54-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (8-7, 4.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -111, Dodgers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has gone 29-25 in home games and 54-55 overall. The Padres have the top team ERA in baseball at 3.70.

Los Angeles has a 28-25 record in road games and a 62-45 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .457.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 doubles and 23 home runs for the Padres. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-33 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 76 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 5-for-30 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Joe Musgrove: day-to-day (shoulder), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.