Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion at the box office
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic

Dodgers bring 2-1 series lead over Padres into game 4

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-57, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (6-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -119, Dodgers -101; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Freeman, Rosario and Betts homer to back Lynn in the Dodgers’ 8-2 win against the Padres
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a one-run double against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cubs claim 6th straight series win by beating MLB-leading Braves 6-4
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran (16) greets Alex Verdugo, right, after he scored on Vertigo's two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora puts OF Alex Verdugo back in lineup day after benching

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has gone 30-27 in home games and 55-57 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Los Angeles is 30-26 on the road and 64-46 overall. The Dodgers have hit 179 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Monday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has a .287 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 16 doubles and 15 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 15-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts is second on the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits (29 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Max Muncy is 5-for-30 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Dodgers: Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.