Dodgers aim for 100th win this season in matchup with Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-82, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Giants: Tristan Beck (3-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -173, Giants +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look for their 100th win this season when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 78-82 overall and 44-35 in home games. The Giants have a 31-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 46-33 record in road games and a 99-61 record overall. The Dodgers have a 39-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .259 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 60 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .153 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (back), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (cervical strain), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.