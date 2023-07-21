Rangers try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-40, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -114, Dodgers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to continue a six-game home winning streak.

Texas has a 58-39 record overall and a 33-18 record in home games. The Rangers rank fifth in the majors with 134 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has a 26-24 record in road games and a 55-40 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .450 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Heim leads the Rangers with a .289 batting average, and has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 25 walks and 66 RBI. Nate Lowe is 14-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .323 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .255 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Adolis Garcia: day-to-day (knee/back), Jon Gray: day-to-day (shin), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.