Dodgers meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Dodgers meet the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-40, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) pumps his fist as he runs the bases after a home run in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Dodgers beat Texas 11-5 in return to Globe Life Field, where they won 2020 World Series; Seager hurt
Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double and a solo homer before scoring the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 11-5.
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager (5) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Rangers All-Star SS Seager leaves game against former team after spraining right thumb
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager left their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after spraining his right thumb on a headfirst slide on a double in the eighth inning against his former team.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Rookie Matt McLain launches first career grand slam as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-6
Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper catches a foul ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario for an out in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bryce Harper makes impression at first, but Phillies fall to Guardians 6-5 to end AL streak
Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -126, Rangers +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 58-40 record overall and a 33-19 record at home. The Rangers have a 27-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 56-40 overall and 27-24 in road games. The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 29 doubles and 15 home runs for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 14-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 27 home runs, 60 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .278 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jon Gray: day-to-day (shin), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bobby Miller: day-to-day (knee), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.