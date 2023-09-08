Dodgers visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (63-77, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -167, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Washington has a 63-77 record overall and a 30-41 record at home. The Nationals are 46-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 38-30 record on the road and an 85-54 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 68-18 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 52 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 10-for-37 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 53 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 92 RBI while hitting .337 for the Dodgers. Jason Heyward is 14-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .286 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Riley Adams: day-to-day (wrist), Lane Thomas: day-to-day (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.