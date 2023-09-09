Earthquake strikes Morocco
Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (63-78, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -217, Nationals +179; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has a 63-78 record overall and a 30-42 record in home games. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Los Angeles is 39-30 on the road and 86-54 overall. The Dodgers have gone 69-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 11-for-34 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 38 home runs while slugging .609. Jason Heyward is 14-for-29 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lane Thomas: day-to-day (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Mookie Betts: day-to-day (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.