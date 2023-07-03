Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
LA Galaxy bring draw streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles FC (9-5-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (3-9-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC +104, Los Angeles +241, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face Los Angeles FC after playing to a draw in four straight games.

The Galaxy are 3-5-7 against conference opponents. The Galaxy are 2-3 in matches decided by one goal.

LAFC is 8-5-4 in conference games. LAFC has a 3-1-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has scored three goals for the Galaxy. Martin Caceres has two goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has 11 goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Sega Coulibaly (injured), Memo Rodriguez (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

LAFC: Sergi Palencia (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.