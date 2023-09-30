Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup against Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (12-11-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (12-9-9, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -190, Real Salt Lake +450, Draw +353; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout wins.

LAFC is 11-7-7 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is fourth in the MLS giving up only 34 goals.

RSL is 7-10-6 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is 6-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 14 goals and five assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored six goals with three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

RSL: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured), Diego Rosales (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.