Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids

Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup against Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Real Salt Lake (12-11-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (12-9-9, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -190, Real Salt Lake +450, Draw +353; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout wins.

Other news
Fans wave an Argentinian flag as they try to get Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi's attention as he warms up before the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto FC, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It's almost necessary to be an A-lister to score a ticket to watch him play: A front-row ticket for an upcoming match between Inter Miami and the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field was going for $2,500.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Messi Mania has grabbed hold in Major League Soccer, but will it be a long-lasting boost?
Edinson Cavani of Argentina's Boca Juniors scores during a penalty shootout at the end of Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club at Presidente Peron stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Boca Juniors won 4-1 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Bielsa leaves Cavani and Suárez out of Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifying matches
Harry, Duke of Sussex, watches during the first half of a Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Messi has 2 assists in front of star-studded crowd in Los Angeles as Inter Miami beats LAFC 3-1

LAFC is 11-7-7 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is fourth in the MLS giving up only 34 goals.

RSL is 7-10-6 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is 6-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 14 goals and five assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored six goals with three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

RSL: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured), Diego Rosales (injured).

RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.