Saint Louis City SC takes home winning streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles FC (12-9-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (15-10-4, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis +152, LAFC +153, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC hosts Los Angeles FC looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Saint Louis is 11-8-4 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis is fifth in the league with 140 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game. Saint Louis is also second in MLS play with 56 goals.

LAFC is 11-7-6 in Western Conference games. LAFC ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 34 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has 10 goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has 14 goals and five assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Samuel Adeniran (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured), Diego Rosales (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.