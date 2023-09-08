Coco Gauff
Portland Timbers host Los Angeles FC in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles FC (11-8-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (7-11-9, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC +127, Portland +186, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host Los Angeles FC in conference action.

The Timbers are 6-8-8 in conference play. The Timbers are 3-0-0 when they score at least three goals.

LAFC is 10-6-6 against conference opponents. LAFC has a 7-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Juan David Mosquera Lopez has two assists over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals with five assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

LAFC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured).

LAFC: Diego Rosales (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.