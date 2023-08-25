LA Galaxy host the Chicago Fire in non-conference action

Chicago Fire (8-8-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-10-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -108, Chicago +269, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Chicago Fire meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Galaxy are 4-4-2 at home. The Galaxy rank fifth in the Western Conference drawing 132 corner kicks, averaging 6.0 per game.

The Fire are 3-6-2 in road games. The Fire are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32 goals led by Kei Kamara with five.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Gaston Brugman has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Fire: 5-4-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Rafael Czichos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.