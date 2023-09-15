UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

Los Angeles FC brings losing streak into game against the LA Galaxy

By The Associated Press
 
Share

LA Galaxy (7-10-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-9-7, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -180, Los Angeles +407, Draw +356; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC will try to stop a three-game losing streak when it hosts the LA Galaxy.

Other news
FILE - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, center, celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, on May 2, 2023. Wrexham was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney. Now it is embarking on a U.S. tour this month and fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment
Los Angeles Galaxy's Tyler Boyd, right, shoots past Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf, back left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2
FILE - Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Charlotte FC in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. Hernández has torn a ligament in his right knee, the team confirmed Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
Chicharito undergoes season-ending surgery on his right knee

LAFC is 10-7-6 in Western Conference play. LAFC has a 3-1-0 record in games it scores two goals.

The Galaxy are 5-6-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 0-3-2 record in games they score only one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 12 goals and five assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Boyd has scored six goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 2-6-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Diego Rosales (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Raheem Edwards (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.