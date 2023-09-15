Los Angeles FC brings losing streak into game against the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (7-10-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-9-7, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -180, Los Angeles +407, Draw +356; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC will try to stop a three-game losing streak when it hosts the LA Galaxy.

LAFC is 10-7-6 in Western Conference play. LAFC has a 3-1-0 record in games it scores two goals.

The Galaxy are 5-6-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 0-3-2 record in games they score only one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 12 goals and five assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Boyd has scored six goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 2-6-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Diego Rosales (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Raheem Edwards (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.