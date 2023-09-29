Government shutdown
Portland Timbers take win streak into match with the LA Galaxy

By The Associated Press
 
Portland Timbers (11-11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-11-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -105, Portland +238, Draw +292; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 6-7-10 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank fourth in the league with 153 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Timbers are 10-8-8 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers are 4-0-0 when they record at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riqui Puig has seven goals and four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Evander has nine goals and three assists for the Timbers. Felipe Mora has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 7.0 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Timbers: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Diego Chara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.