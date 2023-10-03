Seattle Seahawks
Zavaleta and the LA Galaxy visit the Seattle Sounders

By The Associated Press
 
LA Galaxy (8-11-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-9-10, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -151, Los Angeles +374, Draw +300; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Eriq Zavaleta leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders following a two-goal showing against the Portland Timbers.

The Sounders are 11-7-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders have a 4-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The Galaxy are 6-7-11 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy are fourth in the Western Conference with 157 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sounders won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has 10 goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Riqui Puig has seven goals and four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cody Baker (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Calegari (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured), Jalen Neal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.