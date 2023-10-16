Israel-Hamas war
Suzanne Somers dies
Rite Aid bankruptcy
Bills beat Giants
AP Top 25

Jets host the Kings after Connor’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Kings (0-1-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 6-4 win against the Florida Panthers.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-14-3 record in home games last season. The Jets committed 301 total penalties last season, averaging 3.7 per game and serving 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Other news
Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, left, scores on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Martinook scores 9th-round shootout winner as Canes blow a 3-goal lead, still beat Kings 6-5
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot, left, is scored on by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon as defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, center, and right wing Mikko Rantanen watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mikko Rantanen has 2 goals and 2 assists, Avalanche beat Kings 5-2 in opener
FILE - Former Los Angeles Kings coach Barry Melrose speaks to fans as he is honored prior to an NHL hockey game between the Kings and the Calgary Flames, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. Melrose is stepping away from his role at the ESPN network after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, ESPN announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Barry Melrose retiring as ESPN’s longtime hockey analyst after Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 22-16-6 in road games last season. The Kings allowed 3.1 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

INJURIES: Jets: Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.