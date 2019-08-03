NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 1-14, White Balls: 18-19
(Red Balls: one, fourteen; White Balls: eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
11-20-26-48-70, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, forty-eight, seventy; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
MyDaY
Month: 11, Day: 13, Year: 34
(Month: eleven; Day: thirteen; Year: thirty-four)
Pick 3
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
Pick 5
16-29-30-34-35
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $194,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $102 million