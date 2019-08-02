VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5 Day
01-05-06-10-32
(one, five, six, ten, thirty-two)
Cash 5 Night
02-05-06-23-28
(two, five, six, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Cash4Life
07-27-54-57-58, Cash Ball: 3
(seven, twenty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
11-20-26-48-70, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, forty-eight, seventy; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Pick 3 Day
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
Pick 3 Night
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
Pick 4 Day
2-2-7-4
(two, two, seven, four)
Pick 4 Night
0-8-8-1
(zero, eight, eight, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $102 million