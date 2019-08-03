CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
Daily 3 Midday
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
Daily 4
2-0-8-2
(two, zero, eight, two)
Daily Derby
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.62
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.62)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Fantasy 5
02-05-08-27-34
(two, five, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $181,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball
03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
SuperLotto Plus
17-18-21-27-32, Mega Ball: 23
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Mega Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million