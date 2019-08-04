Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

14-16-30-31-32-40

(fourteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.