NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Hot Lotto
20-24-35-43-44, Hot Ball: 11
(twenty, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-four; Hot Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $7.13 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Pick 3 Day
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
Pick 3 Evening
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
Powerball
05-21-57-66-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
Roadrunner Cash
08-12-22-31-34
(eight, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000