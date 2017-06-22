NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Numbers Midday
3-3-9, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, three, nine; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Win 4 Midday
6-5-0-5, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, five, zero, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Numbers Evening
1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Win 4 Evening
0-8-4-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, eight, four, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Take 5
04-06-12-14-21
(four, six, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one)
Pick 10
03-12-22-23-28-31-33-42-46-51-54-56-60-62-63-65-71-75-76-79
(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
Cash4Life
31-40-45-54-57, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, forty, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $79 million