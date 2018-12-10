GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
AC-JD-3H-3S-9S
(AC, JD, 3H, 3S, 9S)
All or Nothing Day
02-04-07-11-12-13-16-18-20-22-23-24
(two, four, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
03-08-09-10-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-22
(three, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Morning
03-04-05-06-10-11-13-15-19-21-23-24
(three, four, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
01-03-05-06-07-10-12-15-18-19-20-23
(one, three, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
8-1-2
(eight, one, two)
Cash 3 Midday
6-4-4
(six, four, four)
Cash 3 Night
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
Cash 4 Evening
3-7-9-7
(three, seven, nine, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
6-4-9-7
(six, four, nine, seven)
Cash 4 Night
3-9-1-0
(three, nine, one, zero)
Cash4Life
11-28-41-47-53, Cash Ball: 3
(eleven, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
01-11-26-38-42
(one, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $236,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-4-5-1-6
(zero, four, five, one, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-8-9-8-7
(five, eight, nine, eight, seven)
Jumbo Bucks Lotto
02-14-27-29-34-36
(two, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $230 million