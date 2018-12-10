GA Lottery

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

AC-JD-3H-3S-9S

(AC, JD, 3H, 3S, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

02-04-07-11-12-13-16-18-20-22-23-24

(two, four, seven, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-08-09-10-13-16-17-18-19-20-21-22

(three, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-05-06-10-11-13-15-19-21-23-24

(three, four, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-03-05-06-07-10-12-15-18-19-20-23

(one, three, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

8-1-2

(eight, one, two)

Cash 3 Midday

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Cash 3 Night

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Cash 4 Evening

3-7-9-7

(three, seven, nine, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-4-9-7

(six, four, nine, seven)

Cash 4 Night

3-9-1-0

(three, nine, one, zero)

Cash4Life

11-28-41-47-53, Cash Ball: 3

(eleven, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Fantasy 5

01-11-26-38-42

(one, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $236,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

0-4-5-1-6

(zero, four, five, one, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-8-9-8-7

(five, eight, nine, eight, seven)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-14-27-29-34-36

(two, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $230 million