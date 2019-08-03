GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Day
01-03-04-05-07-08-13-14-16-18-20-21
(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Evening
02-04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-18-20-21
(two, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Morning
01-02-06-09-10-11-12-17-18-20-22-23
(one, two, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Night
01-02-06-08-09-11-13-16-18-19-20-24
(one, two, six, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
1-0-2
(one, zero, two)
Cash 3 Midday
6-3-8
(six, three, eight)
Cash 3 Night
0-7-0
(zero, seven, zero)
Cash 4 Evening
2-3-7-6
(two, three, seven, six)
Cash 4 Midday
9-3-5-4
(nine, three, five, four)
Cash 4 Night
1-0-5-3
(one, zero, five, three)
Cash4Life
01-06-19-47-55, Cash Ball: 1
(one, six, nineteen, forty-seven, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
05-09-11-34-39
(five, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $396,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-3-6-3-6
(zero, three, six, three, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
6-9-3-4-0
(six, nine, three, four, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball
03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million