MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-14-21-29-40-43
(two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, forty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $14.2 million
Poker Lotto
AD-QH-3C-7C-9C
(AD, QH, 3C, 7C, 9C)
Midday Daily 3
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
Midday Daily 4
1-7-3-2
(one, seven, three, two)
Daily 3
2-9-0
(two, nine, zero)
Daily 4
6-1-8-2
(six, one, eight, two)
Fantasy 5
16-18-20-22-27
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
02-05-08-09-11-14-18-21-22-30-31-32-39-40-41-42-44-49-53-54-56-68
(two, five, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball
03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million