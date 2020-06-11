OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
02-04-17-32-34
(two, four, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Lotto America
13-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.95 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Pick 3
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
Powerball
10-33-41-52-54, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
(ten, thirty-three, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million