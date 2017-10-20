Louisville coach Padgett promotes staffer Evans to assistant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville interim coach David Padgett has promoted R.J. Evans to acting assistant coach to “unofficially round out our staff.”

The announcement of Evans’ promotion Friday comes a day after Padgett introduced Greg Paulus as an assistant coach. Evans worked under Rick Pitino, who was fired earlier this week. Evans was given on-court responsibilities after assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were placed on paid administrative leave.

The moves were made after the school acknowledged last month that the program is being investigated in a national federal probe of corruption in college basketball. Louisville’s Athletic Association fired Pitino on Monday after 16 years.

Padgett noted Evans’ quick transition and chemistry with Cardinal players in promoting him. Evans said Friday that “I just knew I wanted to help coach Padgett.”

