Lukaku scores as Inter beats Lecce 4-0 in Conte’s 1st match

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lukaku scores as Inter beats Lecce 4-0 in Conte’s 1st match

By DANIELLA MATAR
 
Share

MILAN (AP) — New season, new Inter Milan.

Antonio Conte’s reign at Inter got off to an impressive start as the Nerazzurri beat newly-promoted Lecce 4-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Inter’s record signing Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut, with the former Manchester United forward making it 3-0 after first-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi.

Lecce substitute Diego Farias was sent off 14 minutes from time following a reckless challenge on Nicolò Barella and Antonio Candreva added a spectacular fourth for Inter late on.

Other news
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury

“There was a spark but now we must become dynamite,” Conte said. “We started well, with the right intensity and desire, respecting the idea of football that I wanted but then when we were 2-0 up I did not like the guys at all — too relaxed, we lost intensity in our pressing.”

Conte returned to Serie A at the end of May, replacing Luciano Spalletti. The former Juventus and Italy coach had been out of a job since June 2018 after being fired by Premier League club Chelsea.

He has been tasked with doing a similar job to what he did at Juventus. When Conte took over the Bianconeri in 2011, the team had finished seventh in each of the previous two seasons. But they went on to win the league title in each of Conte’s three years in charge and have not lost it since.

Spalletti led Inter to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. But he failed to win any silverware with the club and last season was marked by discord as chief goal scorer, Mauro Icardi, was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad midway through the season.

Icardi was expected to leave in the offseason but has yet to be sold.

The Argentina forward was not in the squad for Inter’s first match of the season and it was Marcelo Brozovic who scored the first goal of the Conte era in the 21st minute, curling into the right side of the net from just outside the area.

Sensi, who is on loan from Sassuolo, doubled Inter’s lead three minutes later with a low shot into the bottom left corner.

The loudest cheers were perhaps for Lukaku’s goal on the hour mark, with the Belgium forward firing in a rebound after Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel parried a long-range Lautaro Martinez effort into his path.

Lukaku, who was signed at the beginning of the month for around 65 million euros ($73 million) plus up to 13 million euros ($15 million) in bonuses, bowed to the fans.

“Lukaku has come into the Inter world in the best possible way, with great humility. He is a gentle giant, a giant with a smile. He’s ready to work for the team,” Conte said.

Inter also had a goal ruled out for offside before Candreva capped a successful night for the home side with a stunning, 30-yard strike into the top left corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports