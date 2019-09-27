Magic Johnson’s 1992 Olympic jersey up for bid

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Magic Johnson’s 1992 Olympic jersey up for bid

 
Share

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Magic Johnson’s game-worn jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is up for bid in an auction that ends this weekend.

Johnson was part of the Dream Team that won gold for the U.S. in the first Olympics to allow NBA players.

SCP Auctions says Johnson’s blue No. 15 jersey is expected to fetch at least $150,000 by the time bidding ends Saturday night. The jersey has been professionally photo-matched to confirm he wore it in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico. The California auction house says it was more than likely worn several times during the Olympics.

Other items up for bid include 36 lots from the personal collection of New York Knicks coach Red Holzman, and game-worn jerseys from San Francisco Giants star Willie Mays in 1968 and Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks in 1969. Both jerseys are expected to sell for at least $100,000.

Also expected to top $100,000 is a 1928-30 Lou Gehrig game-used bat. The contract signed in 1950 by retired Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully that began his 67-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers is expected to fetch at least $40,000.