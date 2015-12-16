Mallett joins Ravens after eating dose of ‘humble pie’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett says he’s “grown up a lot” since being cut in October by Houston.

Mallett missed a practice and a team flight this season while with the Texans. He played in six games, starting four, before being released.

Mallett was signed by Baltimore on Tuesday. He will back up Matt Schaub and Jimmy Clausen, but could play a bigger role next season.

After his first practice Wednesday, Mallett said he’s a different person than when he played for the Texans.

Mallett said, “The best thing probably was for me to be cut. I’ve learned a lot from it. ... It was a piece of humble pie, but it digested real quickly.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Mallett to act like a pro. The coach said, “Guys go through things in life and in careers. We’ll see if he can get it going in the right direction.”

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL