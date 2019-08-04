Mancini HR, 4 RBIs carry Orioles past Blue Jays 6-4

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mancini HR, 4 RBIs carry Orioles past Blue Jays 6-4

By DAVID GINSBURG
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Victimized by the long ball for much of the season, the Baltimore Orioles used a power surge of their own to take the lead against Toronto.

Then, after the Blue Jays fought back to tie, a 200-foot, opposite-field flare made the difference in Baltimore’s 6-4 victory on Saturday night.

Despite getting three hits from Vladimir Guererro Jr. and home runs from Freddy Galvis and Reese McGuire , Toronto had its five-game winning streak end.

Held hitless by Thomas Pannone through four innings, the Orioles took their first lead of the series with a four-run fifth. Villar homered to left, Stevie Wilkerson and Hanser Alberto singled and Mancini sent a drive into the center-field seats for his team-leading 26th home run.

Other news
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

After Toronto pulled even with two runs in the top of the seventh, Baltimore restored its lead in the bottom half. The first two batters reached against Buddy Boshers (0-1) before Alberto poked a single to right off Justin Shafer to put the Orioles ahead for good.

“There’s nothing sexier than a base hit the other way with a runner in scoring position,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “Love it. Seriously, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Alberto said: “Obviously, with two strikes, I don’t want to take a big swing. I want to put the ball in play. So I did.”

Mancini added a run-scoring groundout to help the Orioles improve to 16-38 at home after they lost the first two games of the series by a combined 16-4 score.

Mychal Givens (2-5) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Paul Fry got three outs for his third save.

Toronto was riding its longest winning streak of the season and striving to win a sixth straight on the road for the first time since 2014.

Pannone went six innings, allowing four runs with a career-high nine strikeouts.

“That club is a good hitting club. It happens. Third time around, they saw him pretty good,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “But he only gave up four hits.”

OUCH!

Toronto right fielder Derek Fisher left in the first inning after a fly ball deflected off his glove onto his face in the vicinity of his mouth. He was playing in his second game with the Blue Jays after being acquired in a trade with Houston on Wednesday.

He was sent to the hospital to make sure there was no fracture.

THERE IT GOES

The Orioles tendency to yield long balls has become a recurring theme during a rebuilding season. Baltimore has surrendered 216 home runs, by far the most in the majors.

“It’s real. We give up a ton of home runs. It’s pretty annoying,” Hyde said. “But it’s where we are. We play in a hitter’s ballpark in the American League East, and a lot of times we just don’t execute well.”

LOTTA ARMS

Baltimore recalled RHP Branden Kline from Triple-A Norfolk and designated INF José Rondón for assignment, less than a week after claiming him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. The move left the Orioles with 14 pitchers. “We wanted enough coverage, bullpen-wise,” Hyde said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Nick Kingham (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day IL. Toronto recalled 22-year-old RHP Yennsy Diaz from Double-A New Hampshire. ... Closer Ken Giles, who hasn’t pitched since July 27 because of right elbow inflammation, might be ready to return on Sunday. ... C Luke Maile (oblique) is ready to begin rehabbing in Florida. There is no timetable for his return.

Orioles: Reliever Miguel Castro has been “under the weather,” according to Hyde. He last pitched on Tuesday. ... LHP John Means (biceps strain) will come off the injured list to face the Yankees on Wednesday night. ... OF Dwight Smith Jr. (left calf strain) is progressing, but “not there yet,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (1-1, 2.55 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season in the series finale Sunday. He gave up five runs (three earned) in two innings on April 1 in his only appearance against Baltimore.

Orioles: After the game, Hyde announced that Jimmy Yacabonis will serve as the opener, to be followed by RHP Tom Eshelman (0-2, 6.35), who’s searching for his first major league victory in his debut season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports