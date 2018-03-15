FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
7-seed Texas A&M meets 10-seed Providence in West Region

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No. 7 seed Texas A&M (20-12) vs. No. 10 seed Providence (21-13)

First round, West Region; Charlotte, North Carolina; 12:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

BOTTOM LINE: The Aggies were up and down all year (peaked at No. 5 in the AP Top 25, but started 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference) and now face the Friars, who have wins against 1-seeds Xavier (twice) and Villanova this season.

HIT THE BOARDS: Texas A&M ranks 23rd nationally in rebounding margin (plus-5.9) behind Tyler Davis and Robert Williams. Undersized Providence will have to figure out a way to hang with the Aggies on the boards. “That’s the scouting report,” Friars guard Kyron Cartwright said, “box out.”

TOURNEY STREAK: Providence is making its fifth straight trip to the NCAAs, while Texas A&M is in for the second time in three seasons.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence won an NCAA game in the state of North Carolina two years ago, beating USC on a final-seconds layup in the first round in Raleigh.

