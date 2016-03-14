WWE forms tag team with V Foundation for cancer awareness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment has entered a multi-year partnership with the V Foundation to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

WWE and the V Foundation will support cancer research nationally through funds raised by Connor’s Cure.

The new partnership will expand Connor’s Cure outside of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation and support other top research centers and hospitals nationwide. Connor’s Cure was established in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, a patient at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. To date, Connor’s Cure has raised nearly $1 million and assisted more than 100 families around the world.

Funds raised by WWE will support Connor’s Cure through The V Foundation’s grant-making process.

The V Foundation was founded by ESPN and former commentator Jim Valvano, who led North Carolina State to the 1983 national championship and died from cancer in 1993.