Marlins-Pirates makeup game canceled with both eliminated

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The makeup game the Miami Marlins were supposed to play at the Pittsburgh Pirates on the day after the regular season ends has been canceled.

The cancellation was announced Tuesday, after both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The original game was postponed on Sept. 9 because of rain, then rescheduled for next Monday

This will be the second time in three seasons Miami will not complete a full, 162-game schedule. The Marlins played 161 games in 2016.

