Marquez given 1 penalty point for role in crash

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — MotoGP has penalized Marc Marquez for his part in the crash of Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa at the Aragon Grand Prix, but it will not affect his lead in the championship standings.

Organizers imposed one penalty point on Marquez. He now has three penalty points this season — any more penalty points mean he would have to start the subsequent race from last position on the grid.

Marquez leads Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo by 39 points with four races remaining.

MotoGP stripped Honda of 25 points from the constructors’ championship standings “for its responsibility in Pedrosa’s crash.”

Organizers said the accident occurred after Marquez’ “left arm broke the rear wheel speed sensor cable on the back of Pedrosa’s bike, resulting in a loss of control.”