Marshall’s Penava to enter NBA Draft, sign with agent

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall forward Ajdin Penava is skipping his senior season and will enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

Marshall announced Penava’s decision Thursday.

Penava led the nation with 134 blocked shots last season and averaged 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Marshall won the Conference USA tournament to earn its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. The Thundering Herd defeated Wichita State for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.