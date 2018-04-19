FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Marshall’s Penava to enter NBA Draft, sign with agent

 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall forward Ajdin Penava is skipping his senior season and will enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

Marshall announced Penava’s decision Thursday.

Penava led the nation with 134 blocked shots last season and averaged 15.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Marshall won the Conference USA tournament to earn its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. The Thundering Herd defeated Wichita State for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.