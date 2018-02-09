FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Martinez has 16, rallies San Diego past Pepperdine 68-66

 
Share

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jose Martinez scored a career-high 16 points, Olin Carter III had back-to-back 3-pointers in a late 16-2 run and San Diego edged Pepperdine 68-66 on Thursday night.

Pepperdine led 56-46 after Colbey Ross made three free throws with 8:51 to play. Tyler Williams started a 7-0 run with a 4-point play and Carter had the last eight points in the 11-0 run after a Waves’ basket for a 66-60 Toreros lead with 32 seconds to play.

Ross, who scored San Diego’s last eight points in the final 24 seconds, made it a one point game from the foul line but Isaiah Pineiro’s free throw wrapped up the scoring.

Pineiro had 12 points and Williams and Carter 11 each for the Toreros (16-9, 7-6 West Coast Conference).

Ross had 20 points and Matthew Atewe had 19 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs, for the Waves (4-21, 1-12). Amadi Udenyi had three assists and became the fourth Pepperdine player to reach 400 for his career.